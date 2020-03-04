Police: One hospitalized, another arrested in connection with Pittsfield stabbing

PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) — One man has been hospitalized and another placed under arrest after a knife fight Wendesday morning in Pittsfield, police say.

Police responded to the area of Brown Street and Franco Terrace for a reported knife fight and found two men who appeared to have been involved. One of the men was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. He is expected to survivie.

The other man, William Muffati, 56, of Pittsfield, was arrested after police searched the scene and found a knife. Muffati was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone who may have seen the fight of have any other information should call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9705.