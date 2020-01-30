Police Officer rescues injured Great Horned Owl

This Great Horned Owl was rescued by Officer Olivia Cobb after being hit by a car.

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officer Olivia Cobb was responding to a disabled vehicle on Route 7 when she discovered an injured owl on the roadway. She was able to use her wildlife training to capture the owl and transport the animal to Sharon Audubon Center. The bird was then brought to its rehabilitation center.

While at the center, specialists determined that the owl was suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, including a ruptured eye, head trauma, and blood drainage in the nose and sinuses. While in their care it was also discovered that the animal had a significant parasite infection.

The owl is receiving care for its injuries and is also being dewormed.

“He’s in rough shape but we are hopeful for his rehabilitation,” said officials at the Audubon Center.