Police: Officer kills man who attacked him with knife at hq

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — A man who showed up at police headquarters and abruptly attacked a sergeant with a butcher knife was shot and killed early Saturday, police said.

Michael DeCastro, 57, rang to be buzzed into the police station lobby around 6:30 a.m. and quickly lashed out with a 9-inch (22 cm) blade at the sergeant who answered the door, Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor said. He said the two had no known relationship.

“From all accounts, this has all the appearance of a completely random and unprovoked, vicious attack on a police officer,” Nayor said during a press conference.

It turned the police headquarters into a crime scene in the central New York college town, home to Cornell University and Ithaca College.

The sergeant fired the fatal shot, Nayor said. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released later Saturday. Police declined to release his name.

A message was left at a possible phone number for a relative of DeCastro.

Mayor Svante Myrick called the attack “a stark and terrifying reminder” of the dangers that police face.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind — our sergeant saved his own life and was entirely justified in his actions,” Myrick wrote on Facebook, saying he had seen police video of the encounter and believed the officer had also saved others’ lives.

“His actions were nothing short of heroic,” Myrick wrote.

The video has not been released, but Nayor said it may soon be.

“I believe that will answer a lot of questions,” he said.

The sergeant was alone in the lobby, though Nayor said there were probably other officers elsewhere in the building at the time, which was close to a shift change.

The chief said the department would review entry procedures to see whether improvements could be made.