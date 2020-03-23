Police: Northway traffic stop yields 100,000 illegal cigarettes

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested two Suffolk County, Long Island men—Haywood W. Mitchell III, 47, and James A. Tyson, 35—on Thursday for possession or transportation of over 30,000 unstamped cigarettes.
Shortly after 6 p.m., state troopers out of Wilton pulled over the vehicle driven by Tyson on Interstate 87 in Moreau after police say he committed multiple traffic violations.
According to police, they established probable cause to search the vehicle, allegedly finding about one hundred thousand untaxed cigarettes.
If convicted, the D class felony for possessing unstamped cigarettes carries a maximum potential sentence of seven years each.
