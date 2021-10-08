Police: New Jersey woman arrested after stealing car, giving officers false name

News

by: Sara Rizzo

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey woman was arrested after reportedly stealing a car and giving officers a false name. Jennifer Moyd, 36, of Plainfield, N.J. was arrested in Saugerties after police established her real identity.

On October 8 around 2:30 a.m., Saugerties police were assisting in a motorist assist when an officer became suspicious of the registration that was attached to the alleged stranded vehicle. The officer found that the car was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Police said the operator of the vehicle gave officers a false name. Officers were eventually able to identify her as Moyd. She was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters.

Moyd has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and criminal impersonation in the second degree. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Moyd was released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to return to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on October 27.

