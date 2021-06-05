Police find missing Clifton Park man [Updated]

The missing vulnerable adult alert for Mr. Vanpatten has been canceled. Authorities report he was found on Saturday by 9:45 p.m.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for a missing vulnerable adult.

Authorities issued a vulnerable adult alert regarding Ronald W. Vanpatten, 80, of Clifton Park. He is white, 6-feet tall, and weighs 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Vanpatten was last seen on Englemore Road at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. He was driving a red 2017 Toyota Tacoma four-door truck with New York registration KHS-1668.

If you or someone you know has an information about Mr. Vanpatten, call the police at (518) 885-6761 or dial 911.

The image of the truck here is a stock image of Vanpatten’s make and model.

