Police need help solving the death of a German shepherd

GALLATIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Columbia County are looking for information about the apparent shooting death of a dog.

Authorities noticed a bullet wound when they found the two-year-old dog on Silvernails Road in Gallatin on Sunday.

Investigators say the canine’s owners live about six miles south of where it was found. The dog was a consistent flight risk known to run away from home.

Call Investigator Melilli at (845) 677-7379 if you have any information about the case. State police use case no. 9410146 for reference.

