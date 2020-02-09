Police need help locating woman last seen Friday

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing woman last seen Friday at her home in Malta.

Police said Darlene Gervais, 53, known to her family and friends as Purity, was last seen wearing a dark brown coat, a purple sweater and sneakers.

Gervais frequently visits the Route 9 and Route 67 area in Malta, as well as her home on Cramer Road.

Any information should be directed to the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761 and reference case number 20-000941.