Police need help identifying suspected Ghent grocery store thief

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in New Lebanon are looking for help identifying the man who appears in these images.

They allege that he stole a cart of items from the Ghent Price Chopper on Route 66 and then ramming the cart into an uninvolved vehicle while fleeing on May 24 at about 3:30 p.m.

If you or someone you know has information about the possible identity or location of the individual, contact (845) 677-7300 and reference case number 9607969.

