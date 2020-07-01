Police need help identifying suspected Ghent grocery store thief

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in New Lebanon are looking for help identifying the man who appears in these images.
They allege that he stole a cart of items from the Ghent Price Chopper on Route 66 and then ramming the cart into an uninvolved vehicle while fleeing on May 24 at about 3:30 p.m.
If you or someone you know has information about the possible identity or location of the individual, contact (845) 677-7300 and reference case number 9607969.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Friday the 13th’ villain Jason stars in mask PSA
- List: States requiring masks in public
- Netflix moves $100 million to banks serving Black communities
- Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots
- Hague woman threw bleach in victim’s face, police say