Police need help finding missing man from Mooers

MOOERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 39-year-old Kevin Lavalley from the town of Mooers, was last seen at his residence on Saturday, August 28, around 12:30 p.m.
Lavalley is listed as a caucasian male, with black hair, green eyes, standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (518) 873-2750.
