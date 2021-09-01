Police need help finding missing man from Mooers

Kevin Lavalley

MOOERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 39-year-old Kevin Lavalley from the town of Mooers, was last seen at his residence on Saturday, August 28, around 12:30 p.m.

Lavalley is listed as a caucasian male, with black hair, green eyes, standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds.

 Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (518) 873-2750.

