Police need help finding a missing women with Alzheimer’s

News
Posted: / Updated:

Paula Kelsey

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Adams Police Department needs help finding a missing woman from Adams, Massachusetts. She is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and has been missing for almost a week.

Paula Kelsey is a 77-year-old female from Adams, Massachusetts. She was last seen on October 15, in the Richmond Hill Rd area in Chesire, Massachusetts.

If you have any information please call the Adams Police Department at (413)-743-1212. You can also call Paula Kelsey’s at (646)-326-6881.

