RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement agencies arrested a 36-year-old Rutland man on Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant in Rutland City. Police say the search warrant was issued following a four-month drug investigation.

Kevin Seward was arrested on five counts of sale of cocaine. Seward reportedly sold cocaine base to confidential informants on five separate occasions.

Seward is due in Rutland District Court – Criminal Division at a later date. Agencies who assisted in the investigation are the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, the Vermont State Police Field Force Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Rutland City Police Department.