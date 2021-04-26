Police: Mooers man facing charges after fleeing from police

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Roger Duprey, 43, of Mooers, on several charges. Troopers say he ran from a traffic stop while police were searching his car for drugs.

Troopers stopped Duprey for a series of traffic infractions as he traveled on I-87 in the town of Chestertown late Thursday morning. They say during the stop they noticed evidence of drugs in the car.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, Duprey allegedly took a sunglasses case from the vehicle then took off on foot. He was caught a short time later and police say they found suboxone in the case.

Troopers say while further searching his vehicle they found suspected methamphetamine and buprenorphine, a well as drug paraphernalia containing suspect cocaine residue.

Duprey showed signs of impairment while at the scene and was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

Charges:

Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)

three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs (misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

Duprey has been arraigned and was released on his own recognizance and is due in Chester Town Court on a later date.