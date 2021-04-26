Police: Mooers man facing charges after fleeing from police

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Roger Duprey, 43, of Mooers, on several charges. Troopers say he ran from a traffic stop while police were searching his car for drugs.
Troopers stopped Duprey for a series of traffic infractions as he traveled on I-87 in the town of Chestertown late Thursday morning. They say during the stop they noticed evidence of drugs in the car.
While conducting a search of the vehicle, Duprey allegedly took a sunglasses case from the vehicle then took off on foot. He was caught a short time later and police say they found suboxone in the case.
Troopers say while further searching his vehicle they found suspected methamphetamine and buprenorphine, a well as drug paraphernalia containing suspect cocaine residue.
Duprey showed signs of impairment while at the scene and was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.
Charges:
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)
- three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (misdemeanor)
- Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs (misdemeanor)
- Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree (misdemeanor)
Duprey has been arraigned and was released on his own recognizance and is due in Chester Town Court on a later date.