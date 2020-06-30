Police: Mechanicville man found with illegal fireworks

NYSP say they found these illegal fireworks in the car of a Machanicville man in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have charged a Mechanicville man for illegal fireworks after a traffic stop. Troopers say, Matthew Zullo, 51, was doing 86 in a 55 and was pulled over for speeding.

State Police say when they approached the car they noticed a large number of illegal fireworks in Zullo’s backseat, in plain view of Troopers.

He was charged with Unlawful Sale of Fireworks, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on July 23.

This comes as many communities have been dealing with an onslaught of illegal fireworks complaints. Albany and Troy officials have called for an end to their use after numerous complaints. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has even referenced the problem across the state in his regular statewide updates.

