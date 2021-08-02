Police: Man tried to push victim from moving vehicle

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Jonathan Lefevre, 36, of Wilton after they say he tried to push a victim out of a moving car. The incident happened on Foxwood Drive in Clifton Park early Saturday morning.

Troopers say Lafevre tried to push a victim out of a car while it was moving but the victim was able to hold on until the vehicle came to stop where Lafevre then was able to push them out of the car.

Further investigation determined that the victim was a protected party in a full stay-away order of protection against Lefevre.

Charges:

Criminal Contempt 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Aggravated Family Offense (felony)

Reckless Endangerment 2 nd degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Harassment 2nd degree (violation)

Lefevre allegedly left the scene originally but returned and was taken into custody. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released to the supervision of probation.