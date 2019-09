SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say trapped his neighbor’s cat and then left it in a field several miles away.

Joseph Gambichler, 48, was charged with petit larceny.

Police say they searched the area where Gambichler said he left the cat but they were not able to locate the feline.

Gambichler was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court later this month.