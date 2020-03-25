Police: Man told to turn down music grabs sword, chases man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of grabbing a 2.5-foot-long sword and chasing after another man who asked him to turn down his music, police in New Hampshire say.

Police say a man knocked on the door of Benjamin Layland, 47, on Monday, asking him to turn down his music. Layland reportedly became upset and grabbed the sword. He allegedly chased the man down a hall, say police.

The would-be victim escaped, and there were no injuries.

Police charged Layland with criminal threatening. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

