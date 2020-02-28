Police: Man stabs two nurses and assaults two others at Ellis Hospital

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man has been arrested after police say he stabbed two nurses and assaulted two others at Ellis Hospital Thursday morning.

Ian Castaldo, 27, was arrested after the incident which happened around 8 a.m.

Ellis Hospital released the following statement on Friday.

“Three Ellis Hospital employees and a nursing student suffered injuries on the morning of Feb. 27, in an incident involving a patient. They were treated and released, and sent home for further recovery. This was an unfortunate and frightening incident for our team members, and Ellis Medicine commends them for their professionalism in the face of danger, and for their compassion for the patient. We are making counselors available for involved team members should they wish to avail themselves of the service.”

