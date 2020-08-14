Police: Man stabbed, burned teenager to death in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the killing of a teenager who authorities say was stabbed and set on fire in the Bronx.

Police say 22-year-old Adones Betances was arrested Thursday in connection with the attack on 18-year-old Winston Ortiz.

Police say they responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon and found Ortiz unconscious with multiple stab wounds and burns. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officials believe the attack was related to Ortiz’s relationship with Betances’ sister.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Betances has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

