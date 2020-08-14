Police: Man stabbed, burned teenager to death in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the killing of a teenager who authorities say was stabbed and set on fire in the Bronx.
Police say 22-year-old Adones Betances was arrested Thursday in connection with the attack on 18-year-old Winston Ortiz.
Police say they responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon and found Ortiz unconscious with multiple stab wounds and burns. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officials believe the attack was related to Ortiz’s relationship with Betances’ sister.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Betances has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
LATEST STORIES
- Utica Fire Department rescues kitten from a sewer drain
- Albany County coronavirus update
- Miami businessman pleads guilty in Vermont ski fraud case
- Will SU football team hold practice Friday?
- Cuomo: Bowling alleys can reopen Monday, protocols on gyms to come on Monday as well