HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in Halfmoon. Deputies say that a man sustained three gunshot wounds.

On May 4, at about 11:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting that had

taken place on Fulham Road, the Kensington Apartments, in the Town of Halfmoon. Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with three gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place outside of the victim’s apartment. The man was the only one injured and he was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The victim reported to investigators that as he was arriving back at his apartment when he was confronted by several men. A struggle ensued between the men and he was then shot.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival. The Sheriff’s Office investigation into this incident is active and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Further updates will be released when available. Anyone with information on this investigation can contact Inv. Mark Stewart at mstewart@saratogacountyny.gov