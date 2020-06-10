Police: Man shot in chest on River Street in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Wednesday.
The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. in the area of River Street between Smith Avenue and Glen Avenue.
Police said the victim went to St. Marys Urgent Care by personal vehicle and was then sent to Albany Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy Police Detectives at (518) 270-4426.
