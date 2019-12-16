Police: Man shot and killed woman, then shot himself

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police said a man shot and killed a woman before shooting himself Monday morning in North Troy.

Officers say the shooting occurred in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Troy.

Police said a female was shot and killed and a man was also shot outside of the home in the alley. Police believe the man is the shooter and said his wound was self-inflicted.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are currently investigating the scene and police said there is no immediate danger to the public.

The Lansingburgh Central School District issued a lockout at 9:46 a.m. due to the incident, according to their Facebook page. The school district has since lifted the lockout and normal school operations resumed as of 10:18 a.m.

This story is developing, NEWS10 will continue to update this story as new information is received.