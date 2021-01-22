Police: Man reports car stolen after getting in drunk-driving crash

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush Police have arrested Wilson Pereira, 25, of Rensselaer, on several charges. Police say he was involved in a head-on-crash at Bloomingrove Drive and Route 4 and then fled the scene.

Pereira allegedly fled from the scene when police arrived. About 10 minutes later police received a 911 call about a stolen car. Police quickly determined the car involved in the crash was the one reported stolen.

Pereira was eventually picked up by Rensselaer Police while walking Washington Avenue. Police identified him by a witness at the scene of the crash.

After an investigation police determined that the car reported stolen belonged to Pereira’s wife and was not in fact stolen and say Pereira was driving at the time of the crash.

Charges:

Falsely Reporting an Incident 3rd Degree

Driving While Intoxicated

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

Failing to Yield the Right of Way

He was arraigned and scheduled to return to North Greenbush Town Court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed.

No one was injured in the crash.