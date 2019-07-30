Police: Man raped woman, forced her to get money from ATM

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department arrested a man they say raped a woman on Frost Place Sunday afternoon and then forced her to get money from a nearby ATM.

Police say they responded to the SEFCU on Patroon Creek Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. for a call that a woman was being taken to the bank against her will.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Quaraione Lomack with the victim at the bank.

Police say Lomack forced his way into the victim’s home while armed with a knife and sexually assaulted her. He then is accused of forcing the victim into her car and made her withdraw money from the bank.

He was arrested and charged first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.

Lomack was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

