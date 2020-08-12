Police: Man injured in early morning shooting at a home on Hudson Avenue

Albany Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the torso Wednesday morning at a home on Hudson Avenue near Ontario Street.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Hudson Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the scene at a home on Hudson Avenue near Ontario Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 4:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

LATEST STORIES