Police: Man injured in early morning shooting at a home on Hudson Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Hudson Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Police said they responded to the scene at a home on Hudson Avenue near Ontario Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 4:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.
