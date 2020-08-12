Police: Man injured in early morning shooting at a home on Hudson Avenue

News
Posted: / Updated:

Albany Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the torso Wednesday morning at a home on Hudson Avenue near Ontario Street.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Hudson Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the scene at a home on Hudson Avenue near Ontario Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 4:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga