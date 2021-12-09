Police: Man hides in attic after fleeing police in stolen vehicle investigation

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Johnstown Police Department (JPD), a man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle, fled police, and then hid in an attic. He is also accused of stealing multiple credit and debit cards.

On December 2, JPD received reports of subjects trespassing on residents’ property in the area of Pleasant Ave. These subjects were looking for unlocked vehicles in driveways.

Later that night police searched the area and identified 18-year-old Julian E. Perez-Menefee. Perez-Menefee refused to comply with police and ran from officers.

Perez-Menefee was later found again by assisting officers and they arrested and charged him. He was processed and released.

On December 6, a 2010 Honda CRV was reported stolen to JPD. The vehicle was stolen from a local business at 536 North Perry Street in Johnstown.

On December 7, the Fulton County Crime Analysis Center notified JPD that the vehicle has entered their City. Officers located the vehicle near the area of Whitmore Ave.

Officers found the driver, Julian E. Perez-Menefee, and he fled officers on foot which created a foot pursuit. Officers chased Perez-Menefee into a home on Whitmore Ave. When officers entered the home, Perez-Menefee was hiding in the attic.

Perez-Menefee was arrested. Police also found multiple stolen credit and debit cards in his possession.

Charges

8 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th degree

Obstructing Govermental Administration

Tresspassing

Resisiting arrest

False Personation

Perez-Menefee was arraigned in Johnstown City Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility.