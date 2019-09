PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF/WVNY) – New York State Police are looking for a man they say approached two children outside the Target store in Plattsburgh in August and intentionally exposed himself.

The incident,. which was caught on video surveillance, happened August 20 at about 3 p.m., police said. They are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the man can call New York State Police at (518) 563-3761.