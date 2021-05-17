Police: Man driving drunk hits car head-on

Jeremy Molnar, 27, is accused of driving drunk, crashing into another car head-on, then leaving the scene of the crash.

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested Jeremy Molnar, 27, of Greenfield Center after a crash sent a woman to the hospital. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday on Corinth Mountain Road.

Deputies say Molnar was driving on Corinth Mountain Road when he crossed over the center lane and hit a car driven by April O’Donahoe, 38, of Corinth head-on. O’Donahoe was airlifted to Albany Med with life-threatening injuries. She is currently listed in serious condition.

Molnar was taken to Saratoga Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.

After the crash, Molnar allegedly took off on foot before being found by Sheriff’s Deputies. They say that he was driving with a suspended license due to a previous DWI charge in March and believe he was driving drunk the morning of the crash.

Charges:

Vehicular Assault in the First Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash (Felony)

Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor)

Crossing Road Hazard Markings (Infraction)

Molnar was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail on $500 bail. He posted bail and was released pending his next court appearance.