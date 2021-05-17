Police: Man driving drunk hits car head-on

News
Posted: / Updated:
Jeremy Molnar

Jeremy Molnar, 27, is accused of driving drunk, crashing into another car head-on, then leaving the scene of the crash.

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested Jeremy Molnar, 27, of Greenfield Center after a crash sent a woman to the hospital. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday on Corinth Mountain Road.

Deputies say Molnar was driving on Corinth Mountain Road when he crossed over the center lane and hit a car driven by April O’Donahoe, 38, of Corinth head-on. O’Donahoe was airlifted to Albany Med with life-threatening injuries. She is currently listed in serious condition.

Molnar was taken to Saratoga Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.

After the crash, Molnar allegedly took off on foot before being found by Sheriff’s Deputies. They say that he was driving with a suspended license due to a previous DWI charge in March and believe he was driving drunk the morning of the crash.

Charges:

  • Vehicular Assault in the First Degree (Felony)
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree (Felony)
  • Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash (Felony)
  • Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor)
  • Crossing Road Hazard Markings (Infraction)

Molnar was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail on $500 bail. He posted bail and was released pending his next court appearance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire