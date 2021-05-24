POLICE: Man breaks into secure area of airport, gets in unoccupied plane

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department said they have arrested Stan Johnson, 23, of the Bronx, after reports of an unauthorized man walking around the secure area of Albany International Airport. Deputies say he even got into an unoccupied airplane and entered the cockpit.

Johnson was seen by a TSA agent on the secure side of the airport. Johnson allegedly walked down a jetway, got onto a plane, entered the cockpit and then exited the plane and continued down the jetway. He was stopped by a TSA agent when he tried to enter a boarding area from the jetway.

Police say Johnson broke into the airport through a section of security fencing. He is now facing two counts of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor.

Johnson was released on an Appearance Tickets and must appear in Colonie Town Court at a later date.