Police: Man arrested over road rage incident in Saugerties

Posted: / Updated:
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saugerties Police Department, on Sunday, October 10, Saugerties Police and NYSP responded to a 911 call on Kings Highway in Saugerties for a report of a reckless driver who had road rage.

Allegedly, Jared Knox, 26, of Ulster Park, had threatened the other driver (victim) with a baseball bat during a “road rage incident.”

Knox was then arrested by police.

Charges:

  • 2 Menacing 3rd Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a weapon in the 4th Degree

Knox was processed at Saugerties Police headquarters, then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

