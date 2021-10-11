SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saugerties Police Department, on Sunday, October 10, Saugerties Police and NYSP responded to a 911 call on Kings Highway in Saugerties for a report of a reckless driver who had road rage.
Allegedly, Jared Knox, 26, of Ulster Park, had threatened the other driver (victim) with a baseball bat during a “road rage incident.”
Knox was then arrested by police.
Charges:
- 2 Menacing 3rd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a weapon in the 4th Degree
Knox was processed at Saugerties Police headquarters, then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.
More from NEWS10
- Police investigating threat at Albany Jewish Community Center
- Newsfeed Now: Rescue of kids lost in Texas forest caught on camera; Southwest flyers still facing delays
- Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass American submarine secrets to undercover FBI agent
- Washington County reports 70 new COVID cases in weekend report
- Police: Man arrested over road rage incident in Saugerties