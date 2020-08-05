Police: Man arrested for trying to set police car on fire during June 1 riot

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have charged Ah-Juan Boyd, 24 after they say he set a mattress next to a police car and set it on fire. Officers say it happened during a riot on June 1 at police headquarters on Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Charges:

  • Arson 3rd
  • Riot 2nd

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Boyd was also arrested on June 15 for his role in setting fire to a tractor-trailer at South Pearl and Westerlo Streets during a riot that occurred on May 30th in the area of the Albany Police South Station, according to police.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga