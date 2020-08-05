Police: Man arrested for trying to set police car on fire during June 1 riot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have charged Ah-Juan Boyd, 24 after they say he set a mattress next to a police car and set it on fire. Officers say it happened during a riot on June 1 at police headquarters on Henry Johnson Boulevard.
Charges:
- Arson 3rd
- Riot 2nd
He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.
Boyd was also arrested on June 15 for his role in setting fire to a tractor-trailer at South Pearl and Westerlo Streets during a riot that occurred on May 30th in the area of the Albany Police South Station, according to police.
