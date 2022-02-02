Police: Man arrested for stealing car, pants at 518 Auto Sales in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested for burglary and stealing a car. The man allegedly stole a car and then hit parked cars with the stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, February 1, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person driving through the parking lot of Home Depot hitting parked vehicles. Police located the vehicle and identified the operator as Joseph R. Scott.

During the investigation it was determined that the vehicle operated by Scott was stolen from a business in Queensbury, 518 Auto Sales. It was also learned that Scott had illegally entered the business and stole a pair of pants from inside the building.

Charges:

2 counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Felony)

Burglary 3rd (Felony)

Scott was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance with a future court date scheduled in Queensbury Town Court.

The investigation and arrest was handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Unit.