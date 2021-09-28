Police: Man arrested for stealing 2 mini bikes and 2 jet skis in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, September 26, William F. Buczkowski was arrested after two separate Grand Larceny investigations.

Buczkowski allegedly stole a trailer with two jet ski Sea-Doo Personal Watercraft from a local business in Amsterdam. Then days later, Buczkowski went to a different business where he cut an outdoor merchandise security cable and stole two Coleman CT200U-EX model mini bikes, police say.

After loading the minibikes into his vehicle, Buczkowski was confronted by an employee and fled from the scene before police arrived. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the trailer and two jet skis, but the mini-bikes have not been located and the investigation is still open.

Charges:

Grand Larceny 3rd Degree (Felony)

Grand Larceny 4th Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Buczkowski was arraigned in Amsterdam Town Court and remanded to Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 Bond. Buczkowski is scheduled to reappear in Amsterdam Town Court at a later date.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Amsterdam Police Department, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and District Attorney Lorraine Diamond.