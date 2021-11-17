Police: Man arrested for DWI, switching license plates, having revoked license

MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on multiple felony charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Mohawk.

A traffic stop was initiated for Shawn W. Warwick by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s on Martin Rd in Mohawk. During the investigation, it was learned that Warwick was allegedly operating an unregistered motor vehicle with switched plates.

It was also learned that Warwick was not allowed to operate a motor vehicle due to a prior DWI conviction and police suspected Warwick to be driving while intoxicated and operating without an interlock device.

Charges:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated- 2 prior convictions (Felony)

Driving While Intoxicated- 2 prior convictions (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st Degree (Felony)

Circumvention of Interlock Device

Numerous other vehicle and traffic law violations

Warwick was processed on the above charges and arraigned in the Town of Mohawk Court and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in the Town of Mohawk Court on 11/16/2021.