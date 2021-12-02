Police: Man arrested for burglary after allegedly breaking into residence

News
Posted: / Updated:
Joseph Gill, 66, of Berne

Joseph Gill, 66, of Berne

WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for burglary after he allegedly broke into a residence.

On November 26, at around 5:30 p.m., Police responded to a burglary in progress call in Westerlo. When officers arrived, they located the man inside of the residence and arrested him. The defendant was identified as Joseph Gill, 66, of Berne.

Further investigation revealed, Gill broke the front door window and entered the residence. He then allegedly stole and consumed items while in the residence.

Charges:

  • Burglary in the Second Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony)
  • Petit Larceny

GILL was arraigned in the Town of Westerlo Court and released under supervision of probation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE_1280X720

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19