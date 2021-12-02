Police: Man arrested for burglary after allegedly breaking into residence

WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for burglary after he allegedly broke into a residence.

On November 26, at around 5:30 p.m., Police responded to a burglary in progress call in Westerlo. When officers arrived, they located the man inside of the residence and arrested him. The defendant was identified as Joseph Gill, 66, of Berne.

Further investigation revealed, Gill broke the front door window and entered the residence. He then allegedly stole and consumed items while in the residence.

Charges:

Burglary in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony)

Petit Larceny

GILL was arraigned in the Town of Westerlo Court and released under supervision of probation.