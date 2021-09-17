Police: Man arrested for arson after structure fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) – A 43-year-old man was arrested for arson after an investigation of a structure fire in Pittsfield.

On Thursday, September 16, at around 2:17 p.m., the Pittsfield Police Department and Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 8 White Terrace for a structure fire in Pittsfield.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and the building suffered damage. No injuries were reported.

After investigation, Joseph Stone, 43, of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with one count of arson.

Stone is expected to be arraigned, Friday, September 17 at Pittsfield District Court.

Pittsfield police wanted to note, on Wednesday, September 8, the PPD and PFD responded to a major structure fire at 6 White Terrace. 6 White Terrace and 8 White Terrace are neighboring multi-family apartment buildings located next to one another on the same side of the street.

The investigation into both fires is being conducted by members of the Pittsfield Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and Fire Marshalls assigned to the Massachusetts State Police. Anyone who witnessed these incidents or wishes to provide additional information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective James Losaw, at 413-448-9700, extension 572.