Police: Man arrested after firing gun from hood of moving car

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police arrested Jesus Lugo, 37, of Pittsfield after they say he was firing a gun from the hood of a moving car on Linden Street. Officers say they saw Lugo fire five shots toward a home on Linden St. while patrolling the area.

When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, Lugo allegedly jumped up and ran from police. Officers began searching the area and believe he ran into a house on Robbins Avenue. Police say Lugo exited the home with a gunshot wound to the hand and police determined he was the shooter from the hood of the vehicle.

Lugo was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is in the custody of Pittsfield Police on firearm related charges.

Police say they do not believe this to be a random incident and say the woman driver and Lugo know each other. They say the driver is not cooperating in the investigation.

The vehicle involved has been towed to the Pittsfield Police Department for further investigation. The gun believed to be involved in the shooting has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau (413) 448-9705, call the Tip line (413) 448-9706, or send a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).