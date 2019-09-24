Police: Man accused of sexually abusing child violated order of protection

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrens County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of sexually abusing a child has violated an order of protection issued by the court.
Police say
Earlier this year, Ackley was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury for first-degree Criminal Sexual Act, first-degree Sexual Abuse, third-degree Sexual Abuse, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.
On May 30, 2019, Ackley was present in Warren County Court and a full no-contact order of protection was issued on the behalf of the victims.
Ackley was charged with 10 counts of second-degree Criminal Contempt. In addition, the Warren County Probation Department filed a probation violation against Ackley because he violated the terms and conditions of his release under supervision.
He is due in court in October.