Police: Man accused in Pittsfield shooting flees police

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting incident early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Daniels Avenue and Union Street for a Shot Spotter Activation. Police say they found evidence of a shooting at the scene and located a Jeep Cherokee that may have been involved.

After spotting the vehicle, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Police say the driver failed to stop for the officer, fled at a rate of speed, ran through several stop signs, and drove the wrong way down a one-way street. The vehicle eventually stopped after police say the driver crashed the iron fence of St. Joseph Church and struck a tree on the property.

The fence and church lawn were damaged in the incident.

The operator was identified as Domingo Sobers, 28, and was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

Police say Sobers exhibited signs of being under the influence and officers found a 9mm handgun after searching his vehicle.

Sobers was charged with Marked Lanes Violation, Failure to Stop at a Red Light, Improper Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operation Under the Influence of Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Police, Possession of a Firearm without a License, and Discharge of a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Berkshire District Court on Tuesday.