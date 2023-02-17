CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police Troop G announced several notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region between February 10 and 16. Two incidents involved a crash, but no injuries were reported.

At around 10:41 p.m. on February 10, the State Police of Brunswick arrested Nicholas D. Korsak, 41, of Melrose, for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Korsak did not have a valid driver’s license and had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to Schaghticoke Town Court on February 20.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on February 10, State Police of Fonda pulled over a vehicle on Route 5S in Amsterdam for violations of Vehicle and Traffic Laws. The driver, Nichole L. Frederick, 43, of Florida, NY, was uncooperative and tried to flee into a nearby business. Frederick was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and refused to provide a sample to determine blood alcohol content. Frederick has had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years.

On February 11, a 56-year-old Round Lake resident allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the area of Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park and left the scene. State Police of Clifton Park identified the driver as Laura M. Wager and located her a short distance from the crash. Wager recorded a BAC of 0.22% and was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

On February 13, the State Pollice of Clifton Park responded to a crash involving a U-Haul at the intersection of State Route 9 and Kinns Road. Police say, James M. McFarland, 53, of Greenfield, was driving the U-Haul and crashed into the back of a Clifton Park Municipal vehicle. McFarland recorded a 0.24% BAC, and police discovered his driver’s license had been revoked due to multiple previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. McFarland was arraigned at Malta Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

On the night of February 13, the State Police of Granville arrested a driver from Warrensburg for multiple violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Laws in Hudson Falls. The driver recorded a 0.28% BAC and was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver was issued tickets returnable to the Kingsbury Town Court on March 1.

Around the same time that night, State Police of New Scotland stopped a vehicle on Clinton Avenue in Albany for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. The driver, a resident of Troy, recorded a 0.23% BAC and was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver was issued tickets returnable to Albany City Court on March 6.