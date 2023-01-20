CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Troop G have made six notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region over the past week. Half of the incidents involved individuals who had prior DWI convictions.

On the afternoon of January 12, State Police of Princetown responded to an unwanted person at the Stewarts Shop in Esperance. The male suspect was no longer allowed at the store due to suspected past thefts. After he left, State Police stopped him on Charleston Street where they discovered he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and his vehicle was uninsured and had not been inspected. The suspect was arrested for DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, and other violations of the Vehicle and Traffic laws.

The suspect also refused to provide a sample to determine blood alcohol content. He was arraigned at the Esperance Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond. He has previous DWI convictions in the last ten years.

At 9:43 p.m. on January 12, police were conducting traffic control due to an accident at the intersection of Schoharie Turnpike and Western Avenue in Duanesburg when they witnessed a vehicle approach the intersection at a high rate of speed. Police stopped the vehicle and interviewed the driver. The driver was arrested for DWI and recorded a BAC of 0.25%. He was issued tickets returnable to Duanesburg Town Court on January 25 and released to a sober party.

On the evening of January 13, a vehicle was reported to be driving the wrong way near the Troy Schenectady Road I-87 southbound onramp in Colonie. Police found the vehicle and arrested the driver for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a BAC of 0.25% and issued tickets returnable to Colonie Town Court on January 30 and released to a sober party.

At around 4:49 p.m. on January 16, State Police of Sand Lake stopped a vehicle on State Route 43 in North Greenbush for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a BAC of 0.15% and has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. The driver was issued tickets returnable to North Greenbush Town Court on January 24.

Later that day at around 8:47 p.m., State Police of Schodack stopped a vehicle on West Sand Lake Road in North Greenbush for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. The driver arrested and recorded a 0.23% BAC. She was issued tickets returnable to the North Greenbush Town Court on February 23, 2023, and released to a sober party.

At around 7:52 p.m. on January 17, police responded to a report of a one-car crash on I-87 in Saratoga Springs and found a vehicle stopped on the shoulder with no damage. They observed the driver sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle. The driver was arrested for DWI but refused to provide a breath sample to determine the blood alcohol content of his blood. The driver has multiple previous DWI convictions. He was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on his own recognizance.