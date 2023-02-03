CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Between January 26 and 31, New York State Police in Troop G made 6 notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region. Five of the suspects were issued appearance tickets for later dates and released to a sober party.

On the night of January 26, New York State Police of Wilton responded to a one-car crash in the area of Fort Edward Road in Moreau. Police arrested the driver, Gina M. Dean, 35, of Stillwater, for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a 0.19% BAC and was issued tickets returnable to Moreau Town Court on February 15.

On January 27, the State Police of Cobleskill stopped a vehicle on State Route 20 in Esperance for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver, a resident of Carlisle, recorded a 0.21% BAC. The driver was arraigned at the Esperance Town Court and released on their own recognizance.

At around 2:20 p.m., State Police at the Capital responded to a two-car crash on I-90 in Albany. One of the drivers, Michael P. Bertasso, 34, of Menands, recorded a 0.21% BAC and was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police learned that Bertasso’s driving privileges were suspended pending prosecution for an unrelated DWI arrest. Bertasso was issued tickets returnable to Albany City Court on February 6.

State Police of Greenwich stopped a vehicle on State Route 4 in Fort Edward at around 11:25 p.m. on January 28 for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police arrested the driver, Amanda L. Jameson, 36, of Hudson Falls, for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police also discovered Jameson was in possession of controlled substances. Jameson refused to provide a sample to determine her blood alcohol content and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Fort Edward Town Court on February 14.

On January 30, State Police of Princetown were notified of a car off the roadway in the area of Duanesburg Road in Knox. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived. Witnesses told police another vehicle helped pull the car out of the ditch. Police located and observed a vehicle matching the description violating multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations in the area of Bozenkill Road. The driver, Kristin K. Peschel, 37, of Delanson, recorded a 0.21% BAC. Peschel was arrested and issued tickets returnable to the Knox Town Court on February 15.

On the evening of January 31, the State Police of Clifton Park responded to a two-car crash in the area of Park Avenue. One of the drivers, Thomas M. Resue, 64, of Charlton, recorded a 0.29% BAC and was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Resue was issued tickets returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court on March 22.