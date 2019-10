QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Queensbury have arrested two men they say vandalized the front sign of a church.

It happened at the Queensbury Masonic Temple and Masonic Historical Society.

The phrase “58 Crip” was painted on the side of the building and a swastika was painted on the sign of the church.

The two men, 20-year-old Anthony Dean and 18-year-old Gaven Wasson, was charged with making graffiti.

Police say the pair vandalized several