Police make arrest in robbery reported on Washington Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly punched a man in the face and stole his money.

Albany Police responded to a call on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard for a reported robbery.

Police identified Dylan Walters, 27, of Albany as the suspect who reportedly stole money someone had dropped on the ground. When the victim went to pick up the money, police say Walters punched the victim in the face and ran off.

He was later taken into custody after being identified as the suspect by police and charged with one count of Robbery 3rd.

Walters was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail on $25,000 bail.