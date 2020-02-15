Police make arrest in Crossgates Mall stabbing incident

GUILDERLAND N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland Police arrested 28-year-old Shaadi Moffett.
Officers say just before 12:30 Friday afternoon two women were fighting inside the mall near Best Buy and a jewelry store.
Moffett is accused of stabbing the other woman the arm.
She is now charged with Felony Robbery and Assault as well as Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
She is being held in the Albany County Jail on $4,000 bail.
