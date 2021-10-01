Police make arrest in Clifton Park burglary investigation

Brandon Dugan is accused of breaking into the Jolley Mobil Convenience Store in Clifton Park. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Brandon Dugan, 25, of Ticonderoga, on charges stemming from a burglary investigation in Clifton Park. Dugan is accused of breaking into the Jolley Mobil Convenience Store located on Clifton Country Road. It happened on September 3.

Deputies say Dugan broke into the store and stole several items. He was arrested on September 30.

Charges:

Burglary in the Third Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony)

Dugan was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date in the Clifton Park Town Court.