Police make arrest following 2018 theft investigation

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s arrested Mark W. Jennings, 33, of Providence, R.I. in October following a lengthy investigation into a theft reported in Halfmoon last year.

Police say Jennings stole wheels and tires from New County Toyota on September 30, 2018. It was also reported that a box truck and a New York State license plate were stolen from separate locations in the area during this incident.

Police arrested and charged Jennings with Grand Larceny Third Degree, Class D Felony, Criminal Mischief Second Degree, Class D Felony, Grand Larceny Fourth Degree, Class E Felony, and Petit Larceny, Class A Misdemeanor.

Jennings was arraigned in the Halfmoon Town Court. He was remanded back to the Albany County Jail and is set to return to court on a later date. He is currently incarcerated on separate charges.

