Police looking to identify women accused of stealing wallets at local restaurants

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify three women they say conducted larcenies at several businesses throughout the county.

Police say the women are targeting customers at local restaurants and taking wallets from people’s purses when customers are not looking or leaving them unattended.

The women are then accused of using stolen credit cards immediately in areas within close proximity to the restaurants by making numerous purchases, mostly gift cards.

Anyone with information or knows the identities of the women are urged to contact police at (518)-885-2415 or (518)-363-8980.