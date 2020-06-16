Police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism, last seen Saturday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old with autism who may be in need of medical attention.

Officials say Bryn Phillips was last seen on Rosemount Street in Rochester at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and is believed to be on foot.

She was last seen wearing a teal-colored sweatshirt or fleece, and black and white boots with music notes on them.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

