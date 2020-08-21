Police looking for ‘COVID hugger’ from Massachusetts Walmart

by: Ariana Tourangeau, WWLP and Nexstar Media Wire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police in Massachusetts want the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of giving “COVID hugs” at a Walmart.

Around 7:10 p.m. on August 15, the suspect allegedly took an item out of a person’s hand and then gave him a hug, saying, “Just giving you a COVID hug. You now have COVID,” according to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh.

“Just giving you a COVID hug. You now have COVID.”

Police said the suspect then laughed and walked away.

Walsh said the customer who was hugged, a cancer survivor, had never seen the man before. Walsh said the man is accused of similarly hugging other customers as well.

Anyone with information about the case, including the suspect’s identity, should contact the detective bureau at (413) 787-6355, leave a private message on Facebook, or text CRIMES (274637), then type SOLVE and your tip.

